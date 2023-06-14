HSBC Life extends critical illness cover for Type 2 Diabetes

The insurer labelled the new enhancement part of its focus on underwriting and inclusivity, with an estimated 4.3 million people in the UK living with the condition, according to data from Diabetes UK.

Applicants will be offered an independent nurse medical screening, the results of which will be assessed digitally in a three-day turnaround time, in order to secure coverage, via the Enhanced Digital Underwriting process.

Launched in July last year, the process enables medical screening requests to be sent and received back automatically from medical screening provider, Square Health, and processed by a digital underwriting rules engine provided by UnderwriteMe.

The digital underwriting engine provides an instant eligibility decision and real time updates on the progress of the screening, saving advisers and customers time spent chasing results.

HSBC Life stated this will give "certainty to the customer of their disclosure" by providing the opportunity discuss their potentially complex diabetic history with a medical professional, "taking away the onus from the adviser."

The insurer stated that applicants for cover will need to be non-smokers with no diabetic complications, who are managing their condition while premiums can be loaded up to a maximum of 150%.

Cover will be available to consumers applying through external adviser distribution partners of HSBC Life.

Jen Carhart, head of underwriting and claims at HSBC Life (UK) said: "We are really proud to have worked with our partners, UnderwriteMe and Square Health to introduce this unique approach and open up such a vital protection product for a group of customers historically excluded by the industry from critical illness.

"To be able to realise this without further burden on the NHS and continue to build on digital innovation is a testament to how the world of Underwriting is evolving to support customers and their needs."

