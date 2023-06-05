Bluezone Insurance launches dedicated Type 2 Diabetes cover

First life insurance policy goes live

Bluezone Insurance has gone live with its first life insurance proposition, designed specifically for consumers with Type 2 diabetes.

The policy is aimed at offering cover to a segment of customers that have previously been unable to secure life insurance due to the condition, as well as "removing lengthy form filling and required medical appointments previously needed to secure a similar policy."

Bluezone stated that the launch comes at "a critical time" as there are more than four million people in the UK that have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, with a further one million people unaware that they are living with a chronic illness.

Speaking to COVER last year, Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder and chief executive of Bluezone, explained the ambition for the insurer is to become a specialist provider for chronic conditions, targeting "underserved" markets where individuals with health conditions have struggled to secure life cover despite wanting to purchase the product.

Bluezone stated it will work with insurance provider Covea and reinsurer Gen Re to facilitate its new and "unique" life insurance policy, reiterating its objective to launch further policies aimed at other chronic conditions by moving away from "outdated, manual and cumbersome" traditional underwriting processes.

Commenting on the launch, Mehta said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our first life insurance policy and to be able to help individuals with Type 2 diabetes to gain cover. The launch is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work from the Bluezone team along with the support from our investors and partners.

"I would also like to thank all our partners for their ongoing support and belief in the proposition which has allowed us to launch our game-changing proposition."

Alastair Gerrard, head of sales, marketing and account management at Gen Re, added: "The proposition is set to benefit so many individuals in the UK with Type 2 diabetes and allow them to gain quick and easy cover.

"We are looking forward to supporting Bluezone further as they expand their portfolio and help individuals with other chronic illnesses gain access to insurance over the coming years."

 

