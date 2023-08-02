9.1 million people in England are expected to live with major illness by 2040

The number of people living with major disease will rise from almost one in six of the adult population in 2019 to nearly one in five by 2040.

Overall, 19 out of 20 of the health conditions studied in the report are projected to increase in prevalence, with the number of people living with conditions such as cancer, diabetes and kidney disease expected to increase by over 30%.

Specifically, over three quarters (80% or 2 million people) of the projected increase in major illness will be among people aged 70 and over, while the remaining 20% (500,000 people) will be among the working-age population of adults aged 20-69.

Recent research from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found the number of people in the UK classed as economically inactive due to long-term sickness has grown to more than 2.5 million, a rise of over 400,000 since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Health Foundation, most of the predicted growth in illness related to conditions such as anxiety and depression, chronic pain and diabetes, which the foundation noted are predominantly managed outside hospitals in primary care and the community.

"This reinforces the need for investment in general practice and community-based services, focusing on prevention and early intervention to reduce the impact of illness and improve the quality of people's lives," the Foundation said.

The report also detailed that improvements in some of the main causes of poor health, such as fewer people smoking and lower cholesterol rates, will be offset by the impact of obesity as many people who have been obese for long periods of their lives reach old age.

Toby Watt, lead economist in The Health Foundation's Research for Equitable Access and Learning (REAL) Centre, noted that although the insights from this report are projections and not forecasts, it gives new insight into the future demand for healthcare in England.

"The rise in people living with major illness will not occur overnight. Managing these pressures is achievable with careful planning, investment and changes in how care is delivered," Watt commented.

Anita Charlesworth, director of the REAL Centre, said: "The challenge of an ageing population with rising levels of major illness is not unique to the NHS. Countries across the globe face the same pressures. How well prepared we are to meet the challenge is what will set us apart."

The growth in major illness over the next two decades will place additional demand on all parts of the NHS, particularly primary care, where services are already under extreme pressure, Charlesworth stated.

"But with one in five people projected to be living with major illness in less than two decades' time, the impact will extend well beyond the health service and has significant implications for other public services, the labour market and the public finances."