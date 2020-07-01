data
Bupa responds to FT investigation
Sharing sensitive health data
Insurtech, trust and using data for good
From ‘money takers’ to ‘health helpers’?
Baby boomers to Gen Z: How data is driving personalisation
Five generations under one roof
Untangler - the new insurtech that 'radically boosts productivity'
Promising to put the joy back into insurance roles dogged by formatting spreadsheets
Magda Ramada: Fitter, happier, more productive...
'Record investment' in life insurtech
CII and SAMI to launch medical data underwriting project
To improve access to protection
COVER Technology & Innovation Forum announced
Putting the tech into protection
COVER Roundtable: Data is king
In association with Simplyhealth
VitalityLife updates customer journey for Optimiser plans
Behavioural and health science data applied to underwriting process
Principles and evaluation of care management interventions
Is it now time for the health insurers to be the 'care management' experts? Joanne Buckle and Neha Taneja of Milliman explore this.
ABI publishes data guide for consumers
The ABI has produced a consumer guide to inform and reassure consumers about how insurers use data.
Vitality promises 'more clarity' on app
Vitality has promised to provide ‘more clarity' around an app after Big Brother Watch voiced concerns over data sharing.
Global firms' employee benefits still localised - Aon
Centralisation at multinationals is not being reflected in their employee benefits offerings, with local stakeholders still dominating decision making, a survey for Aon has found.
Ellipse announces system changes following adviser feedback
Ellipse has announced changes to its online services, including a simplification of travel requirements when getting online quotes.
Data breaches could cost IFAs regardless of loss
Compensation claims for data breaches can now be made regardless of whether or not financial loss occurred, law firm Moore Blatch has warned following a recent ruling.
Study underestimates younger breast cancer deaths by 25%
An online programme used to predict suitable treatments for breast cancer has underestimated the death rate of women under 40 from the disease by 25%, a study has found.
F&TRC adds more claims data
Collective claims data to the end of 2013 has now been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC)'s research platform.
Claims stats alone do not 'mean very much' - Cirencester CEO
The CEO of Cirencester Friendly has said that a statistic of claims paid on its own ‘doesn't mean very much'.
NHS England announces 100,000 Genomes Project centres
NHS England has announced eleven centres which will deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project, aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of certain diseases.
ABI 'fully supports' review into safeguarding medical data
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said the insurance industry ‘fully supports' the findings of the HSCIC Partridge review in safeguarding the use of medical data.
Advised pure protection sales are on the up - FSA
The proportion of pure protection advised sales has risen to 91% but standalone critical illness has declined significantly, FSA data has reported.
'Foolish' GP requests dismay Bright Grey and Scot Prov
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have warned that insurers could be "shooting themselves in the foot" by changing the way they request medical evidence from GPs.
HSBC firms fined £3m for losing 180,000 client files
HSBC subsidiaries have been fined a total of £3m for failing to protect their customers' personal data.