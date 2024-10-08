OneFamily appoints head of data strategy

The move was made to provide more data-led products and customer-outcomes, according to the firm. It comes at a time when Beagle Street has announced it will join the intermediary space in 2025. The term insurance and critical illness provider said that its priority will be to make advisers' lives easier by providing a "simple process and attractive products" to support firms offer the "right cover" for customers. COVER spoke to Ryan Griffin, Protection Director, OneFamily, he said: "We're currently working on a unique proposition that will see Beagle Street entering the intermediary ...