Is price really still king? Why the protection market needs to evolve

You know how the old proverb goes. Cash is king. It's a saying many in the investment world live by, including the legendary Warren Buffett. For protection, the mantra is similar - even if it is rarely articulated outside the HQs of the leading providers and distributors. ‘Price is king' is perhaps the single, key belief which has governed market thinking for the last 30 years. To win the race for customers, you need to win the race on price. The result has been falling premiums for life and other protection products. Prices which have fallen consistently to create what is widely r...