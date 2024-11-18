Consumer Duty remains the biggest opportunity to expand protection

Andrew Gething, managing director, MorganAsh, discusses the opportunities and challenges with assessing customer vulnerability, the importance of data collection in meeting Consumer Duty requirements and the role of technology.
A recent report by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) highlights that assessing customer vulnerability is the biggest challenge for financial services firms. Given that the pure protection market provides products which should help reduce harms, how much of an issue is customer vulnerability for protection firms? Is there the same potential for harms? While customer vulnerability and the wider implications of Consumer Duty may present challenges for firms, it also offers tremendous opportunity – particularly for expanding protection. In line with Consumer Duty, firms must identif...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.