Johnny Timpson criticises DWP's vulnerable customer practices

Calls for DWP’s approach to be brought in line with regulated sectors

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Johnny Timpson OBE has called for greater scrutiny of the Department of Work and Pensions’ (DWP) vulnerable customer policy and practices, due to the current carers benefit repayment system.

In early April, the Guardian revealed that tens of thousands of unpaid carers looking after relatives are being forced to repay huge sums to the government. In some cases, they were threatened with criminal prosecution after unknowingly breaching earnings rules by a few pounds a week. Timpson has now asked for the DWP's approach to be brought in line with regulated sectors, including financial services and utilities where there is a "great deal" of focus on improving awareness and support of vulnerable customers, driven by government departments that sponsor regulators in these sectors. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Regulation

FCA chair: Name and shame plans 'valid' despite 'stern reaction'
Regulation

FCA chair: Name and shame plans 'valid' despite 'stern reaction'

Ashley Alder was speaking at a Treasury Committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 May 2024 • 4 min read
Trade bodies call for chancellor to stop FCA public enforcement
Regulation

Trade bodies call for chancellor to stop FCA public enforcement

‘Proposals to publicise investigations are a worrying development’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 29 April 2024 • 2 min read
Johnny Timpson criticises DWP's vulnerable customer practices
Regulation

Johnny Timpson criticises DWP's vulnerable customer practices

Calls for DWP’s approach to be brought in line with regulated sectors

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 April 2024 • 2 min read