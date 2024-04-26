Johnny Timpson criticises DWP's vulnerable customer practices

In early April, the Guardian revealed that tens of thousands of unpaid carers looking after relatives are being forced to repay huge sums to the government. In some cases, they were threatened with criminal prosecution after unknowingly breaching earnings rules by a few pounds a week. Timpson has now asked for the DWP's approach to be brought in line with regulated sectors, including financial services and utilities where there is a "great deal" of focus on improving awareness and support of vulnerable customers, driven by government departments that sponsor regulators in these sectors. ...