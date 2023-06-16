Advice gap widens as advisers urged to do 'a better marketing job'

Lack of education on financial advisory is main perpetuator for the advice gap

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
The number of consumers seeking financial advice dropped by 42% towards the end of May and early June 2023, according to Boring Money.

The firm's ‘Future of Advice' report for 2021 looked at data from 3,000 national representative adults  and 1,000 advised adults.

Founder Holly Mackay told COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser, that advice firms need to "do a better marketing job" in order to find ways to attract clients.

"There is a lack of guidance in the sector, and clients are struggling to trust financial advisers due to a lack of education," she said.

"We have seen a decline in the number of people saying they would turn to a financial adviser for advice - this has fallen from 52% in 2021 to 42% in 2023."

Mackey added: "The industry still really bad at selling the benefits of financial advice. They talk very nebulously, but they need to be a lot more specific in what they have done and what the outcome was."

She further argued that consumers do not know where to start when finding an adviser as there is no rule of thumb.

Boring Money's report follows a recent report from consultancy the lang cat which examined the primary reasons behind the advice gap and how it impacts consumers.

Sahar Nazir
