Major life events likely to impact retirement savings for 62% of adults

Around 62% of UK adults will face a major life event or financial challenge which could ‘seriously’ affect their retirement savings, the equivalent of more than 34 million adults, according to Scottish Widows' research.
These events range from ill health, divorce and bereavement to lower financial resilience and confidence in managing money. Scottish Widows said these often result in a reduced focus on retirement saving. The provider's latest Retirement Report, which focuses on the impacts of vulnerability, found that 54% of adults with characteristics of vulnerability said putting money aside for retirement increases their financial stress today, compared with 29% of 'other' adults. Nearly twice as many vulnerable adults facing life or financial challenges were overwhelmed when thinking about retir...
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