Major life events likely to impact retirement savings for 62% of adults

These events range from ill health, divorce and bereavement to lower financial resilience and confidence in managing money. Scottish Widows said these often result in a reduced focus on retirement saving. The provider's latest Retirement Report, which focuses on the impacts of vulnerability, found that 54% of adults with characteristics of vulnerability said putting money aside for retirement increases their financial stress today, compared with 29% of 'other' adults. Nearly twice as many vulnerable adults facing life or financial challenges were overwhelmed when thinking about retir...