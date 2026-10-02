HEALTHCARE CONNECT: MENTAL HEALTH

As the need for mental health support continues to rise, how can demand be met in a sustainable and efficient manner?

In COVER's first Healthcare Connect video series, we explore the importance of a preventative care in mental health, and how harnessing digital AI safeguarded pathways can streamline initial conversations.

Watch the video now to hear from Dr Rishi Patel, Vitality's Clinical Operations Director and other industry experts to explore how guided care can create improved health outcomes for clients as the private medical insurance industry evolves.