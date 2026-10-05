Advice group, Pivotal, has acquired Proper Advice, marking the group’s twenty-seventh acquisition to date.
Proper Advice is a Chester-based mortgage and protection broker, led by managing director Michael Kallaras. The brokerage specialises in remortgage and debt consolidation advice, with the deal adding additional first charge debt consolidation expertise to the group. Mayank Prakash CBE, group CEO, Pivotal, said: "Proper Advice has built a genuinely differentiated service in a niche where only a few advisers across UK have real depth, and Michael has done it through a level of entrepreneurial graft that we recognise and value at Pivotal. "What has stood out throughout is the team's ...
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