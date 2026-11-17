Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, discusses how to have a detailed protection conversation that avoids becoming a tick-box exercise.
There's a version of the protection conversation that is perfectly documented and completely forgettable. The fact find is filled in. The box saying protection was discussed is ticked. The client has signed to say they've either taken it or declined it. If anyone ever looked at the file, it would stand up fine. I get why brokers lean on that. We work in a regulated industry, the paperwork matters and nobody wants to be on the wrong end of a complaint. But somewhere along the way a lot of advisers started treating the paperwork as the finish line. If it's documented, it's done. ...
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