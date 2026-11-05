The headline statistic is that, of the 3,000 UK adults surveyed, 60% had never received a protection quote. Price was a theme throughout, 82% of those who did not have protection products said they could not afford it. Of those who said they could not afford it, 82% said they had never received a quote. Affordability was also the top reason for dropping out of the protection process (24%), followed by uncertainty about value (18%), cover not meeting needs (14%) and trust concerns (13%), among other factors. Scott Taylor-Barr, principal adviser, Barnsdale Financial Management, said:...