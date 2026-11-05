The Association of Mortgages Intermediaries (AMI) has released its Protection Viewpoint report for 2026, showcasing the scale of the protection gap in mortgage advice.
The headline statistic is that, of the 3,000 UK adults surveyed, 60% had never received a protection quote. Price was a theme throughout, 82% of those who did not have protection products said they could not afford it. Of those who said they could not afford it, 82% said they had never received a quote. Affordability was also the top reason for dropping out of the protection process (24%), followed by uncertainty about value (18%), cover not meeting needs (14%) and trust concerns (13%), among other factors. Scott Taylor-Barr, principal adviser, Barnsdale Financial Management, said:...
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