Health Shield launches workforce health proposition

Employee wellbeing

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Friendly Society, Health Shield, has launched a proposition dubbed the Tailored Workforce Health Plan.

The provider said that the offering combines a health cash plan into a workforce support tool, available from January 2027. Aimed at businesses with more than 100 employees, the plan focuses on five workforce health pathways: Primary care or everyday health concerns Musculoskeletal issues Cancer and early detection Mental health Cardio care The proposition also includes a health intelligence tool aimed at understanding health needs of the workforce. Paul Shires, director, Health Shield Friendly Society, said: "With our help, businesses and their employees will be able...

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Cameron Roberts
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