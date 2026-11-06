Health Shield launches workforce health proposition

The provider said that the offering combines a health cash plan into a workforce support tool, available from January 2027. Aimed at businesses with more than 100 employees, the plan focuses on five workforce health pathways: Primary care or everyday health concerns Musculoskeletal issues Cancer and early detection Mental health Cardio care The proposition also includes a health intelligence tool aimed at understanding health needs of the workforce. Paul Shires, director, Health Shield Friendly Society, said: "With our help, businesses and their employees will be able...