PMS Mortgage Club has launched Path90, a programme design to aid in business growth and planning for mortgage and protection firms.
The programme is available to PMS firms both new and established, it has been developed in partnership with Maple Corner Consulting. Path90 is available on a monthly subscription to member-firms. Path90 includes: A six-hour strategy session A five-year plan Growth and planning priorities for the first 90 days A portal to track revenue, IBITDA, margins and adviser productivity Quarterly consultancy sessions According to PMS, the programme aims to combat rising compliance and technology costs by focusing on improving factors including recruitment, pricing and succession...
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