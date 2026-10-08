Surridge will lead the development of LSL's broker proposition across its Primis network and TMA Club. The role will require Surridge to work closely with appointed representative and directly authorised firms to improve the brand's services and support, according to LSL. Surridge will also be tasked with developing commercial opportunities to support the growth of LSL's brokers. Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer, LSL Financial Services, said: "By creating a dedicated propositions director role and bringing on board someone of Matt's calibre, we want to show the market ...