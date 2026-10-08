LSL Financial Services has appointed Matt Surridge to its newly created propositions director role.
Surridge will lead the development of LSL's broker proposition across its Primis network and TMA Club. The role will require Surridge to work closely with appointed representative and directly authorised firms to improve the brand's services and support, according to LSL. Surridge will also be tasked with developing commercial opportunities to support the growth of LSL's brokers. Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer, LSL Financial Services, said: "By creating a dedicated propositions director role and bringing on board someone of Matt's calibre, we want to show the market ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.