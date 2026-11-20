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HEALTHCARE CONNECT: THE INCREASING IMPORTANCE OF PREVENTION

Watch the video and learn more on the latest episode of The COVER Review now.

In an environment of fragmented healthcare and rising costs per claim, prevention is increasingly important. Ensuring access to the right care is key to improving health outcomes and managing costs.

In this week's edition of The COVER Review, Vitality's Dr Arun Thiyagarajan CEO of VitalityHealth UK explores the role of prevention and innovative technologies in creating better health outcomes and improved member experiences.