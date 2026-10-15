Vitality updates underwriting benefits and health insurance offering

VitalityLife said the underwriting benefit is a new approach acknowledging that a policyholder's health and risk can change over time, with life insurance premiums to change alongside this. Under the benefit, eligible members with a BMI premium loading - which accounts for around 75% of loadings applied to VitalityLife plans - will have the chance to reduce their premiums and earn cashback when they reduce their BMI and improve their risk profile. Members who sustain their BMI improvement for three years will also have their premium reviewed to reflect their lower risk. The policy wil...