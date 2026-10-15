Vitality updates underwriting benefits and health insurance offering

Provider, Vitality, has launched an underwriting benefit under VitalityLife, alongside a series of updates to its health insurance proposition.
VitalityLife said the underwriting benefit is a new approach acknowledging that a policyholder's health and risk can change over time, with life insurance premiums to change alongside this. Under the benefit, eligible members with a BMI premium loading - which accounts for around 75% of loadings applied to VitalityLife plans - will have the chance to reduce their premiums and earn cashback when they reduce their BMI and improve their risk profile. Members who sustain their BMI improvement for three years will also have their premium reviewed to reflect their lower risk. The policy wil...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.