Vitality sees rising preventative care engagement with AI

Vitality has found that members have taken steps to improve their health and increase engagement with preventative care following AI-powered personalisation and incentives.
The provider launched Vitality AI last year, in partnership with Google, aiming to integrate AI with health datasets to help customers reduce illness and extend healthy years. Vitality has released data from the last 12 months, it found that in one market, members receiving personalised, AI-driven recommendations were 3.3x more likely to complete a mental wellbeing assessment. They were also 2.7x more likely to complete an online health review and 1.4x more likely to complete a colorectal cancer screening, with 97% finding their AI reports ‘useful'. In another market, members part ...
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