Protection applicants see rise in disclosure of weight loss treatment: UnderwriteMe

The proportion of protection applicants disclosing weight loss treatment increased to 1.3% in 2026 from 0.04% in 2024, with 58% of applicants sourcing treatment privately, according to UnderwriteMe.
The provider's Protection Platform Pulse Report 2026 found that more than one in 100 protection applicants disclosed weight loss treatment. UnderwriteMe said the increase follows growing availability of GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP medicines, alongside established lifestyle and specialist weight management services. Despite the increase in disclosures, buy-now outcomes remained strong, UnderwriteMe said, with buy-now rates reaching 97.9% for life insurance and 92.1% for critical illness cover. For cases assessed through its platform, UnderwriteMe said this indicates that disclosing wei...
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