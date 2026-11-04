Protection applicants see rise in disclosure of weight loss treatment: UnderwriteMe

The provider's Protection Platform Pulse Report 2026 found that more than one in 100 protection applicants disclosed weight loss treatment. UnderwriteMe said the increase follows growing availability of GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP medicines, alongside established lifestyle and specialist weight management services. Despite the increase in disclosures, buy-now outcomes remained strong, UnderwriteMe said, with buy-now rates reaching 97.9% for life insurance and 92.1% for critical illness cover. For cases assessed through its platform, UnderwriteMe said this indicates that disclosing wei...