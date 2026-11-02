RAM partners with Reframe Cancer on group life offering

Available to employees with new and existing policies

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Risk Assurance Management (RAM) has partnered with Reframe Cancer to expand its group life proposition, providing employees with access to the virtual cancer clinic's enhanced cancer screening.

The offering is being made available to all employees covered under both new and existing RAM group life policies. The addition of Reframe's services aims to help employees to better understand their individual cancer risk, take informed action and improve both access to and take-up of cancer screening, RAM detailed. Included in the service is a personalised cancer risk assessment, with access to private screening for six common cancer types (breast, bowel, cervical, skin, prostate and lung); personalised guidance on reducing cancer risk; and information about NHS screening programmes...

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