Two thirds of adults use AI to help with mental health

Around 63% of the population have been using AI at least occasionally to help with their mental health, while 42% would almost always use the advice given, AXA Global Healthcare has found.
The provider's 2026 Mind Health Report, which surveyed 19,000 people aged between 18-75 across 18 countries including the UK, found that nearly half of adults use AI tools to search for information to help them manage their mental health. Regular users were 2.5 times more likely as occasional users to trust AI more than mental health professionals for advice. Dr Anne Lepetit, chief medical officer, AXA Health Business, said: "As a physician, I do not see AI as a replacement for therapists, psychologists or psychiatrists. I see it as a potential gateway to care. "For many, it may pr...
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