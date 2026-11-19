Of this total, 891,000 workers suffered from work-related stress, depression or anxiety, the equivalent of 49%, while a further 24% had another type of illness. Overall, 39.6m working days were lost due to work-related ill health and non-fatal workplace injuries, with 18.2m working days lost due to work-related stress, depression or anxiety. Jamie Burdess, principal consultant, Broadstone, said the scale of work-related ill health highlighted by these figures is "deeply concerning", particularly as nearly half of those affected are suffering from stress, depression or anxiety. "Man...