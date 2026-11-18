The role of protection in supporting men’s mental health has been highlighted by Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director, LV=, this Men’s Health Awareness Month.
Serious illness can have a significant financial and emotional impact on individuals and their families, Farrell said. While protection can provide financial reassurance, its value can extend beyond a financial pay out. Access to health and wellbeing services enable customers to seek advice and support when needed, whether that is accessing medical advice, understanding a diagnosis or supporting their recovery. "Advisers have an important role to play in helping clients understand that wider support," Farrell said. "By talking openly about health and wellbeing, they can help people un...
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