The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has released its final report of the Milburn review, which looks to get young people into work.
The report said the UK should aim to reduce the rate of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) to around 5% by 2036. The reforms are expected to help around 440,000 young people into sustained work over the next 10 years. Milburn has proposed a new benefits system for young people, where those under 25 would no longer qualify for Universal Credit. These individuals would instead receive a Youth Allowance at the base level, while Personal Independence Payment (PIP) would be scrapped and replaced by two funds designed for ongoing costs and one-off expenses. Other p...
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