The report said the UK should aim to reduce the rate of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) to around 5% by 2036. The reforms are expected to help around 440,000 young people into sustained work over the next 10 years. Milburn has proposed a new benefits system for young people, where those under 25 would no longer qualify for Universal Credit. These individuals would instead receive a Youth Allowance at the base level, while Personal Independence Payment (PIP) would be scrapped and replaced by two funds designed for ongoing costs and one-off expenses. Other p...