Findings from the FCA’s Pure Protection Market Study “do not give a clean bill of health” to every product or every commission arrangement, despite the final report not proposing new rules or market-wide interventions, the FCA has said.
Speaking at the COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026, Matthew Ward, manager, competition division, FCA, said: "Consumer Duty and product governance requirements continue to apply, so firms need to examine the overall price; product benefits and distribution arrangements; and make sure they are appropriate for the target market," Ward said. Ward broke down the regulator's conclusions from the market study for delegates, why the FCA is not pursuing several interventions it initially raised, feedback from industry stakeholders and new expectations for firms operating across the value cha...
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