Budget 26: Protection and health reacts

Chancellor John Healey delivered the Labour Government’s Autumn Budget today (28 October), the protection and health industry reacts to proposed reforms and missed opportunities.
Healey focused on NHS spending, AI adoption and welfare reform as the headlines for the industry. Also announced by the chancellor was a reformation to the parental leave system, which will see self-employed fathers and partners eligible for paid parental leave. However, according to industry experts, the Budget left numerous holes to be addressed in industry investment, a reduction in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and the Keep Britain Working review. Industry investment The key sentiment from the industry was that it has a part to play in the health and stability of the nation, a ...
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