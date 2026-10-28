Budget 26: Protection and health reacts

Healey focused on NHS spending, AI adoption and welfare reform as the headlines for the industry. Also announced by the chancellor was a reformation to the parental leave system, which will see self-employed fathers and partners eligible for paid parental leave. However, according to industry experts, the Budget left numerous holes to be addressed in industry investment, a reduction in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and the Keep Britain Working review. Industry investment The key sentiment from the industry was that it has a part to play in the health and stability of the nation, a ...