AI blurring the line between regulated and unregulated financial advice: FCA

Risks of consumer harm, cyber vulnerabilities and operational failures

clock • 4 min read

The boundary between regulated and unregulated financial advice from AI tools is becoming blurred, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) board member.

Consumers are increasingly turning to large language models (LLMs) for financial advice, with four-in-five less experienced investors aged below 40 having used AI to help with investing, FCA chief data, information and intelligence officer Jessica Rusu said in a speech today (19 October). Speaking at Bloomberg's UK Policy Series, Rusu said only 40% of those using AI for advice recognise there is no recourse if something goes wrong, adding: "Our answer is not simply to expand our remit, but to make the existing boundary clearer." With global AI spending expected to surpass $2.6tr...

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