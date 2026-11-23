Following the review, the FCA found "confusing communications, delays and gaps in support". Some firms were found to provide "thoughtful, personal" support. Others had processes that risked adding to people's distress and financial pressure, according to the regulator. The review also found some firms left people unclear about what to do next or offered limited ways to get in touch. "In some cases," the FCA continued, "advice fees were still being taken until an original death certificate was provided." Firms still charging for ongoing advice after death In the full review, ...