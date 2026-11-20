Speaking at the Personal Finance Society's Festival of Financial Planning yesterday (19 November), Mayfield told delegates return to work plans were an essential part of his plan to keep Britain working. Mayfield opened his talk by stating that ill-health and disability cost the UK an estimated £212bn annually, with £132bn in lost output. Additionally, around 300,000 working-age adults leave work permanently for health reasons each year, according to Mayfield. "We need to have employers on the pitch," he told financial advisers. Return to work plans One way advisers, and other...