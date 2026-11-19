Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has joined the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), bringing the total number of members for the group up to 28.
The adviser network supports 2,100 advisers across 200 firms, according to a statement from the PDG protection is a central part of MAB's proposition. Andy Walton, protection proposition director, MAB, said: " The strongest industry groups bring together different perspectives around a shared purpose. "Joining the PDG gives us an opportunity to share what we are learning, learn from others and work collectively to help close the protection gap and deliver better outcomes for customers." MAB joins the group on the heels of Quilter becoming a member in October, with the firm citing a...
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