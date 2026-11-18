As you will no doubt be aware, major proposals for adult (and children's) social care in England are underway with staggered timelines stretching from today through 2030. With the Casey Commission now expected to report findings and recommendations in respect of a National Care Service at some point in 2027, feeding into the Labour Party's manifesto for the next general election, the likelihood of full structural implementation remain dependant on a number of variables including funding settlements and political expediency. So where does that leave financial advisers today when advisi...