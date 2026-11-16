LifeSearch has expanded its partnership with Which? to provide increased choice in life insurance for the organisation's members.
The extension comprises an online journey including quote, application and purchase of life insurance. The two organisations have worked together since 2012, Which? said that enquiries across life and private medical insurance had increased by 17% and the number of people securing cover increased by 20%. According to a Which? statement, the online journey will be based on its audience segmentation research, which showed clients make important financial decisions differently. Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch said: "For more than a decade, we've worked with Which? to help consumers ma...
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