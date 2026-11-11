COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: In pictures

Conference gallery

clock • 1 min read
COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: In pictures
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0070 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1369 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1410 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1393 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1322 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1075 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1053 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1026 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0705 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0829 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0839 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0844 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0878 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0970 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0924 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0994 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0690 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0124 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0615 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0597 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0676 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0592 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0570 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0526 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0517 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0101 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0132 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0164 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0221 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0278 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0341 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0365 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0455 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0083 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0070 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1369 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1410 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1393 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1322 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1075 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1053 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 1026 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0705 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0829 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0839 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0844 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0878 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0970 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0924 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0994 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0690 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0124 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0615 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0597 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0676 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0592 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0570 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0526 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0517 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0101 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0132 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0164 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0221 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0278 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0341 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0365 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0455 580x358.jpg
2026 11 10 cover summit jonob 0083 580x358.jpg

The COVER Protection and Health Summit took place on 10 November 2026, check out the images from the event if you missed out.

Missed the conference? Check out our round up of the session:

Topics

Related Content

Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Morning roundup

Term Assurance

Death-in-service benefits: The overlooked IHT planning opportunity

Vitality Mortgage Protection

Partner Insight: Mortgage protection and Consumer Duty - Why price isn't always the answer

Adviser / Broking

Budget 26: Adviser frustration grows after delving into the details

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Afternoon roundup
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Afternoon roundup

The afternoon of the COVER Protection and Health Summit yesterday (10 November, 2026) saw delegates hear from protection experts about product updates, AI, IHT and adviser tips and tricks.

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 November 2026 • 3 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Winners revealed
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Winners revealed

25 winners recognised

COVER
clock 11 November 2026 • 2 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: Final day to nominate
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: Final day to nominate

Deadline 11 November 2026

COVER
clock 11 November 2026 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read