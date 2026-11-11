COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: In pictures

The COVER Protection and Health Summit took place on 10 November 2026, check out the images from the event if you missed out.
Missed the conference? Check out our round up of the session:
Missed the conference? Check out our round up of the session:
The afternoon of the COVER Protection and Health Summit yesterday (10 November, 2026) saw delegates hear from protection experts about product updates, AI, IHT and adviser tips and tricks.
25 winners recognised
Deadline 11 November 2026
"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"
According to latest ReMark report
Women within executive teams have grown to 32%