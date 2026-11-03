Death-in-service benefits: The overlooked IHT planning opportunity

As every adviser, unless they are living under a rock, knows from April 2027, the pension stops being the place to leave money free of IHT. Cue a great deal of renewed enthusiasm for whole-of-life assurance, including my own appearance at the COVER Summit on 10 November on the subject. But millions of employees already hold a substantial life policy that sits outside their estate, paid for by someone else. Hardly anyone is talking about it. I am referring to death-in-service benefits. These have traditionally been viewed as an employee benefit designed to support a family after pr...