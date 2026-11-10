COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Morning roundup

COVER hosted its Protection and Health Summit today (10 November, 2026), focusing on turning insight into action.
Looking at the big picture, Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long term savings, health and protection, the ABI, kicked off the day discussing where the protection industry is heading amid significant changes following the FCA's Pure Protection Market Study and the Government's growing emphasis on workplace health. There isn't just one protection gap, or one silver bullet to solve this, Braun said, with some customers wanting protection but their circumstances not fitting neatly into industry processes. "We need to improve the whole journey," Braun said. "When somebody decides they wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.