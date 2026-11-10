COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Morning roundup

Turning insight into action

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

COVER hosted its Protection and Health Summit today (10 November, 2026), focusing on turning insight into action.

Looking at the big picture, Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long term savings, health and protection, the ABI, kicked off the day discussing where the protection industry is heading amid significant changes following the FCA's Pure Protection Market Study and the Government's growing emphasis on workplace health. There isn't just one protection gap, or one silver bullet to solve this, Braun said, with some customers wanting protection but their circumstances not fitting neatly into industry processes. "We need to improve the whole journey," Braun said. "When somebody decides they wa...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

FCA: Pure Protection Market Study does "not give a clean bill of health" to industry

Three quarters of employees would use workplace cancer screening and tests

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Morning roundup
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Morning roundup

Turning insight into action

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 November 2026 • 5 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One day to nominate
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One day to nominate

Deadline 11 November, 2026

COVER
clock 10 November 2026 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: Mortgage advice, CI claims and beneficiary nomination
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review: Mortgage advice, CI claims and beneficiary nomination

Week commencing 2 November 2026

COVER
clock 06 November 2026 • 1 min read