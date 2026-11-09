Three quarters of employees would use workplace cancer screening and tests

The group surveyed 1,220 working adults, finding that female respondents (78%) would be more likely to use free health checks than male respondents (69%), with 52% ‘very likely' to access such services. Gen X (77%) and Millennials (74%) were also found to be more likely to take advantage of free health checks. A key driver for using cancer screening and health checks for most employees would be free appointments (49%), followed by easy access to appointments (45%) and paid time off to attend (32%). Other factors included access to home-based testing options (25%), better informatio...