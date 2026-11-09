Three quarters of employees would use workplace cancer screening and tests

Free appointments are the key driver

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 73% of employees would use free cancer screening, diagnostic tests or preventative health checks if offered through the workplace, according to Reframe Cancer.

The group surveyed 1,220 working adults, finding that female respondents (78%) would be more likely to use free health checks than male respondents (69%), with 52% ‘very likely' to access such services. Gen X (77%) and Millennials (74%) were also found to be more likely to take advantage of free health checks. A key driver for using cancer screening and health checks for most employees would be free appointments (49%), followed by easy access to appointments (45%) and paid time off to attend (32%). Other factors included access to home-based testing options (25%), better informatio...

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