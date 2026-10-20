Employee benefits key tool to ease financial stress: MetLife UK

Employee benefits could reduce financial stress and improve loyalty, according to MetLife UK.
The provider's research, which surveyed over 1,000 full-time employees, showed that 66% of employees say a wider range of benefits would help reduce their financial stress. Of those asked, 67% said employee benefits would make them more loyal to an employer. Charlotte O'Brien, head of employee benefits, MetLife UK, said: "Employers must look beyond headline retention figures and ask if they are doing enough to keep top talent. "Job security may stop people from leaving, but it doesn't mean they feel valued or see a future with their organisation." Of those asked 39% said they li...
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