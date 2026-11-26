WTW surveyed 3,000 UK employees and found that 10% more employees are physically thriving (62%) than in 2019 (52%). Instances of emotional balance (49%); and social connection (41%) have also risen by 12% and 6%, respectively. However, whilst many employees are responding with healthier lives, the number feeling financially secure fell by 7% to 40% from 47% between 2019 and the present. Those experiencing high financial distress reported burnout at a rate of 42%, compared to a 25% burnout rate for those experiencing low financial distress. Respondents experiencing high financial...