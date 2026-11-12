Broadstone launches employee benefits platform for SMEs

Consultancy, Broadstone, has launched an employee benefits proposition designed for businesses with up to 50 employees.
The proposition, dubbed Elements+, is a digital communication platform that offers pension, health and protection benefits from providers. The providers are chosen by Broadstone and these are available on competitive terms; businesses can select one, some or all of the available benefits, depending on their workforce's needs and priorities. Each business will be supported by a Broadstone specialist through the set-up and launch process. Broadstone said that choosing and managing employee benefits can be challenging on a time and administrative basis for start-ups and growing businesse...
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