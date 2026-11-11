COVER Protection and Health Summit 2026: Afternoon roundup

Product updates and COVER Classroom

clock • 3 min read

The afternoon of the COVER Protection and Health Summit yesterday (10 November, 2026) saw delegates hear from protection experts about product updates, AI, IHT and adviser tips and tricks.

COVER Classroom In the COVER Classroom stream, Marcus Primhak, national account manager, LV=, kicked things off discussing underserved communities in protection. Primhak discussed how client groups, including single parents and the sandwich generation, each have unique needs that the industry needs to respond to in order to grow the market. Following from this presentation, Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, hosted an interactive session with the audience. Alongside Jiten Varsani, director, FortyOne Money; and Robyn Allen, mortgage and protection development manager, The Openwork Pa...

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