COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Winners revealed

Across 25 categories, the awards rewarded the best of the best in protection and health, from advisers and insurers to platforms and support services. The awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, saw hundreds of the industry's finest recognise winners and highly commended entries. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "Another year goes by and the protection and health industry continues to astound. "A brilliant selection of winners showcasing what the industry is capable of – well done to all those who took home and trophy, won a highly commended and were shortlisted for ...