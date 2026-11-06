This week's episode of the COVER Review discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 2 November 2026, including mortgage advice, critical illness claims and beneficiary nomination.
Our top stories this week are:
- 60% of adults have never received a protection quote: AMI Protection Viewpoint 2026
- £73.14m paid out in life and CI claims to Reassured customers
- Royal London makes beneficiary nomination default for protection policies
- Protection applicants see rise in disclosure of weight loss treatment: UnderwriteMe
- COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: Five days to nominate