£73.14m paid out in life and CI claims to Reassured customers

Most CI claimants used the pay out for living costs

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around £73.14m was paid out across 3,474 life and critical illness claims from Reassured’s core insurer panel in 2025, rising by 49% over the last two years, the broker has said.

The number of successful claims has more than tripled since 2023, Reassured said the latest figures continue a trend of rising claims pay outs through its insurer panel, following a 34% increase in 2024. According to Reassured's survey of 300 CI claimants, most used their pay out to support day-to-day living costs (47%), to pay off debts (24%) and for medical or care related costs (21%), while other uses such as supporting family or dependents, paying off a mortgage or taking a trip. Nearly all CI claimants believed their pay out made a difference to the lives, Reassured said. Around ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

RAM partners with Reframe Cancer on group life offering

Royal London makes beneficiary nomination default for protection policies

More on Individual Protection

One quarter of high earners have no protection
Individual Protection

One quarter of high earners have no protection

Vitality research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 October 2026 • 2 min read
Budget 26: Self-employed fathers and partners to be eligible for paid parental leave
Individual Protection

Budget 26: Self-employed fathers and partners to be eligible for paid parental leave

Two weeks of support currently worth up to £194 a week

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 October 2026 • 2 min read
Budget an opportunity to review IP and Universal Credit: iptf
Individual Protection

Budget an opportunity to review IP and Universal Credit: iptf

Letter to PM Andy Burnham

Vicky Churcher
clock 26 October 2026 • 3 min read