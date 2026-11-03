£73.14m paid out in life and CI claims to Reassured customers

The number of successful claims has more than tripled since 2023, Reassured said the latest figures continue a trend of rising claims pay outs through its insurer panel, following a 34% increase in 2024. According to Reassured's survey of 300 CI claimants, most used their pay out to support day-to-day living costs (47%), to pay off debts (24%) and for medical or care related costs (21%), while other uses such as supporting family or dependents, paying off a mortgage or taking a trip. Nearly all CI claimants believed their pay out made a difference to the lives, Reassured said. Around ...