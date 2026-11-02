Royal London makes beneficiary nomination default for protection policies

Having gone live this month, the change means beneficiary nomination is automatically selected for eligible customers, although advisers can still choose a trust if it better suits the client's needs. Nominated beneficiaries can still be updated by customers at any time and they will receive regular reminders to review their choices so their wishes are kept up to date as their circumstances change. The update forms part of Royal London's ongoing focus on improving customer outcomes and making improvements across the protection journey for advisers and their clients. Royal London s...