Benenden Health CFO departs

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has announced the departure of its chief financial officer, Helen Chamberlain.

Chamberlain departed Benenden Health in October this year, having joined the organisation in 2017. The appointment of a new chief financial officer will be announced in due course, Benenden Health said. In the interim, Chamberlain's finance team will be led by head of finance Kevin Young and financial controller Tom Razazan, with both reporting to CEO Tom Woolgrove. Woolgrove said: "Since joining Benenden Health almost a decade ago, Helen has led our finance team with diligence and professionalism - ensuring our members' money is invested wisely as well as supporting the organisati...

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