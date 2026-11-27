AXA Health has appointed Marc Singh-Jones as proposition director, with the aim of supporting the provider’s innovation, expanding its product portfolio and improving the health and wellbeing of members in the UK.
Singh-Jones has more than 17 years of experience across healthcare, insurance and technology. AXA Health said he has experience developing propositions, building strategic partnerships and transforming healthcare access for consumers and employers. Singh-Jones will be looking at the provider's prevention strategy, according to Rich Glassborow, proposition, distribution and marketing director, AXA Health. Glassborow said Singh-Jones is key to help broaden AXA Health's support for member's health. "His extensive experience in healthcare and digital innovation aligns perfectly with ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.