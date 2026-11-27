Singh-Jones has more than 17 years of experience across healthcare, insurance and technology. AXA Health said he has experience developing propositions, building strategic partnerships and transforming healthcare access for consumers and employers. Singh-Jones will be looking at the provider's prevention strategy, according to Rich Glassborow, proposition, distribution and marketing director, AXA Health. Glassborow said Singh-Jones is key to help broaden AXA Health's support for member's health. "His extensive experience in healthcare and digital innovation aligns perfectly with ...