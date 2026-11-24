Most adults expect to leave an inheritance for family or loved ones, but many have not thought about inheritance tax (IHT) according to Vitality.
The provider's research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 62% of adults expect to leave an inheritance, the same proportion of which had given little to no thought to IHT. Also disclosed was that 71% of those asked were aware there is an IHT threshold, but 13% were confident they know what it is. Once IHT thresholds were explained, 27% of respondents believed their estate could exceed it, with 16% unsure. When it came to paying an IHT bill, 32% of those asked said their loved ones could pay an IHT bill without having to sell assets, 28% were unsure. Andy Philo, direct...
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