The provider's research, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults, showed that 62% of adults expect to leave an inheritance, the same proportion of which had given little to no thought to IHT. Also disclosed was that 71% of those asked were aware there is an IHT threshold, but 13% were confident they know what it is. Once IHT thresholds were explained, 27% of respondents believed their estate could exceed it, with 16% unsure. When it came to paying an IHT bill, 32% of those asked said their loved ones could pay an IHT bill without having to sell assets, 28% were unsure. Andy Philo, direct...