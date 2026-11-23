The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a review into how financial advisers, wealth managers and investment platforms support bereaved families.
The review found some examples of good practice in the industry, as well as processes that "risked adding to people's distress and financial pressure". The regulator also found that 47% of bereaved customers felt they had received the support they needed from financial firms. It focused on several key areas in its review, namely: Communications The bereavement process Customer vulnerability Governance Costs and charges COVER sister-publication, Professional Adviser, noted that the review said in some cases advice fees were still being taken after an original death cer...
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