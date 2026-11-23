The review found some examples of good practice in the industry, as well as processes that "risked adding to people's distress and financial pressure". The regulator also found that 47% of bereaved customers felt they had received the support they needed from financial firms. It focused on several key areas in its review, namely: Communications The bereavement process Customer vulnerability Governance Costs and charges COVER sister-publication, Professional Adviser, noted that the review said in some cases advice fees were still being taken after an original death cer...